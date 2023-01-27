H.31 is a bill that has been introduced by Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Manchester. The bill calls for a moratorium on the issuance of permits to spray our lakes with toxic chemicals to kill a plant known as Eurasian milfoil. Why is a moratorium needed? After spraying our lakes for almost two decades, the public is finally waking up to the fact that poisoning our way out of perceived problems is not the solution and the process that allows the state Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation is flawed.

In an article that appeared in Friday’s Rutland Herald, the agency was quick to respond by saying this bill is not needed, because “they’ve begun a rulemaking process to address issues people have raised.” By initiating this rulemaking process, they are acknowledging the permitting process is flawed, thus making the case for H.31. Any permits issued today would be under a process the agency now admits is flawed. The moratorium would ensure the process would be fixed before any more permits are issued.

