Open letter to Lake Bomoseen Association:
I’m writing as a local community member who cares deeply about Lake Bomoseen. I lived on the lake for several years. I was married on its shore, and my children were all baptized in its waters. I have swum exceptionally long distances on Lake Bomoseen.
As a concerned open-water swimmer who values the water quality on Lake Bomoseen, I am hoping you can shed some light on a few questions I have about your promotion of the use of ProcellaCOR in Lake Bomoseen.
I’m a seasoned long-distance swimmer who swims in lakes all over Vermont, but who has completed my three longest swims in Bomoseen. In the past three years, I have completed a 4-mile, 5.5-mile and 6.4-mile swim, along with many shorter distances. All of these took place from late July to late August, which would biologically be the peak of weed growth. I have spent the last five years getting to know Lake Bomoseen under the surface, as I’ve covered a lot of distance. I’ve swum many routes and have covered most of the perimeter, crossed both deep and shallow areas of the entire lake, never following the same route.
Last July 23, I set out on a 6.4-mile swim before dawn that began in the channel across from Robo’s and ended near the boat launch near Float Bridge. It was pretty special to swim in the early morning before the sun was rising. I saw over 6 miles of lake beneath the surface as I swam. I didn’t encounter any “weeds” (or beautiful plants, as I like to call them) until I began swimming the perimeter south of the bridge. During this time, I swam through one of the lake’s most vegetative areas with ease. They didn’t negatively impact my swim. Instead, I found them to be quite beautiful while I watched many fish swim through them.
As I think about your potential application of this herbicide in our lake, I wonder if you swim in Lake Bomoseen. I wonder if you might watch the sunlight hit these beautiful plants that provide habitat for thousands of living creatures. I wonder if you might laugh while gliding through them, looking and feeling like a fish, and marveling at the brilliant rays of different colors.
My humble guess is, no, with or without the herbicide treatment.
Karyn Stannard lives in Fair Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.