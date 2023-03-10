If you’re like me, you’ve never heard of “Grateful Hearts.” Go to www.gratefulheartsvt.org for starters: More than a decade ago, Manchester’s Dale Coppin thought it would be a good idea to collect good quality produce that was going to waste and give it to people in need. This wonderful idea led to the creation of Grateful Hearts, a 100% all-volunteer nonprofit committed to serve quality, nutrient-dense, delicious meals to those in need while simultaneously supporting our local growers.
Mr. Coppin is one of those people who has a gift to encourage others to get involved. When Maria Reade, a writer for Edible Vermont magazine, interviewed Coppin, little did she know where this would lead. Maria Reade is now one of a team of diehards who are quietly working behind the scenes, having a huge impact on folks struggling with food insecurity.
According to their website, “An estimated 2 million pounds of Vermont produce goes to waste every year. One in four Vermonters are food insecure.”
Grateful Hearts volunteers gather from farmers’ fields and markets. Over 9,200 pounds of produce were donated to Grateful Hearts in 2022 and transformed into more than 35,000 meals. Mighty Food Farm, Earth Sky Time, True Love Farm and Yoder Farm are some of the wonderful farm partners that contribute weekly, along with many other seasonal farms throughout the year.
Thanks to the generous support of their donors, Grateful Hearts also contracts with the above farms to purchase produce and products in the fall through winter. As 100 pounds of carrots does not a meal make, they also source local dairy, legumes, grains and seasonings for purchase to craft delicious meals that support wellness.
It’s been a long road to get where they are today. In 2010, the chef from West Mountain Inn came aboard to cook the food volunteers were able to glean. From something small, grows something big. GH was granted kitchen access at the Catholic Church in Manchester and then at the VFW. However, they were only able to make as much food as they could produce in these small kitchens. Kate Ebbott came on as head chef and took the nonprofit to the next level.
Then COVID hit and things got knocked back. “We were a crew in search of a kitchen,” says Reade. Miraculously, in June 2020, Burr and Burton Academy graciously offered the use of their outstanding commercial kitchen, which allowed the team to exponentially scale up the numbers of home-cooked meals.
There are many moving parts necessary to make this program successful. First, Heidi Lynn gleans locally grown products from generous vendors at Dorset Farmers Market. Hildene has become another community partner and allows GH to store those veggies in a walk-in cooler at the Dene Farm. Ann Hausslein, Hildene’s farm educator, grows supplemental produce for GH in the Hildene gardens.
Currently, there are roughly 30 volunteers from all walks of life, from teenagers to octogenarians, who pitch in to make this program work. BBA chef Hub Poelmann generously makes 10 gallons of vegetable stock to help kick off the week. On Mondays and Tuesdays, people gather at Burr and Burton from 3 to 6 p.m. for “Chop & Chat.” It’s just what it sounds like. You chop up pounds and pounds of vegetables while chatting with the person next to you.
The chopped veggies are then transformed into seriously delicious meals. On Wednesday, another team of volunteers packages that food at BBA and a portion of it goes directly to the Manchester Food Cupboard. At the end of the week, frozen packages are delivered throughout the county. Towns served include Bennington, Manchester, Arlington, Rutland, Londonderry, Peru, Pawlet and Rupert. Any veggie scraps go to feed the poultry at Someday Farm in Dorset. Nothing is wasted — nothing.
Depending upon how much and what is gleaned, six to eight entrées are prepared each week, including vegetarian and vegan dishes. Feedback on what people like comes from the recipients and folks in charge of various food pantries.
The entire process is dynamic. The outcome is dictated by what’s coming in and how many volunteers are on hand to pull it all together. And a lot of hungry people in need are being well-fed.
Rarely do you find such a win-win program. Good quality ingredients that might be discarded are gathered by volunteers. The food is processed, prepared and distributed 100% by volunteers. Any donations received, 100% goes right back to the organization for pantry staples and packaging. Grateful Hearts serves as a template for other communities and states to emulate.
If you’re looking for an opportunity to give back to your community, help those in need, and support our local growers, then consider volunteering with Grateful Hearts. You can email them here: info@gratefulheartsvt.org. If you can’t volunteer but want to support their efforts, drop a check in the mail to P.O. Box 337, Dorset, VT 05251 or donate through their website, www.gratefulheartsvt.org online. Your time and money could not be better spent.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
