If you’re like me, you’ve never heard of “Grateful Hearts.” Go to www.gratefulheartsvt.org for starters: More than a decade ago, Manchester’s Dale Coppin thought it would be a good idea to collect good quality produce that was going to waste and give it to people in need. This wonderful idea led to the creation of Grateful Hearts, a 100% all-volunteer nonprofit committed to serve quality, nutrient-dense, delicious meals to those in need while simultaneously supporting our local growers.

Mr. Coppin is one of those people who has a gift to encourage others to get involved. When Maria Reade, a writer for Edible Vermont magazine, interviewed Coppin, little did she know where this would lead. Maria Reade is now one of a team of diehards who are quietly working behind the scenes, having a huge impact on folks struggling with food insecurity.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.