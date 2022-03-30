Having owned Tom’s Bait in Bomoseen for 17 years and being around it for 25, two things have become very clear. People are passionate about fishing, and everyone has a fish story. During the past two decades, I’ve heard just about every fish story imaginable. Lately, the stories are starting to change. I’m hearing more and more about the decline in our fisheries that have been treated with chemicals to combat milfoil.
Now, it’s been said these chemicals do not cause direct harm to the fish, which may be true. But what it does hurt is the fish habitat. Removing fish habitat may not show its true effects for a few years. Generally, what has been noted by anglers is, fishing is great the first few years after aggressive milfoil treatments. The small fish have no place to hide which allows predator fish to feed and grow. The fish also search for cover, like docks, which makes targeting them easier. But when this generation of fish is gone, what has been seen by many anglers is a steady decline in fish size and population.
The State of Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) relies on homeowner associations and third-party companies hired by homeowners to provide them with information pre and post treatment. The information provided seems to be how great everything is after milfoil is killed.
You, as anglers, know different. It is time for all anglers in this state to speak up. I know the consensus among anglers is, we have no say, but that needs to change. I urge everyone who has seen lakes suffering, like Lake St. Catherine, Lake Hortonia, Lake Dunmore and all the others, to speak out. Contact the DEC and the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), and let them know your side of the story. If we don’t act now, we can never bring about change. These lakes belong to everyone to enjoy, our fisheries deserve to be protected from those with misguided efforts to make the lakes “better.”
Rob Steele lives in Bomoseen.
