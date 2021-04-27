CCV held part three of an Abenaki Speaker Series last week that they have sponsored the past few months: https://admissions.ccv.edu/portal/speakerseries
The final presentation featured Melody Walker Brook, an Abenaki educator, activist, artist and member of the Elnu Abenaki Band. During the presentation’s introduction, the host, Aimee Stephenson, said she has learned from Melody that authentic connection with Native people and honoring aspects of their culture must be based in relationship. Melody herself also underlined this in her description of how Mississquoi Valley schools have taken steps to properly represent Native people and culture through their use of Native mascotry — it must be based in authentic relationship, including Native people in the process.
I have heard before about the importance of authentic relationship in determining appropriate vs. inappropriate use of elements of other cultures in many spaces, including from several groups of people of Indigenous descent I have been fortunate to learn from.
Hearing it during the presentation, I made a connection between the importance of relationship and one of the key concerns I have about the Rutland High School’s former mascot names, the Red Raiders, and since the 2000s, the Raiders. There are many members of the Rutland community who have argued that the term “raiders” has no connection to Native people and therefore, is not problematic. By itself, the word raiders doesn’t have a defining connotation towards any particular group of people. Many sports teams around the country use the word raiders as their mascot name, describing many different characters.
However, it’s undeniable the Rutland Raiders and arrowhead logo came from the Rutland Red Raiders and headdress logo, which was the mascot through the mid-2000s. It is also undeniable the Rutland Red Raiders mascot and imagery were not used with any authentic relationship with any Native people, from the time it started to be used as a mascot for Rutland athletes in the ‘30s and ‘40s. The head-dressed mascot does not represent Abenaki people, but rather someone from a Plains tribe, with which Rutland had no connection, let alone an authentic relationship, throughout the duration of the mascot and logo’s use.
As a former student and athlete of RHS, I recognize changing the mascot name and imagery does impact my own identity and my perception of my high school experience, and I can see how that shift can be hard to process for individuals who consider their experience at Rutland to be a very big and defining part of their lives. However, that it is hard for some to work through, is not a reason to retain a name directly linked to inappropriate use of Native culture and to inappropriate naming/describing of Native people — the Red Raiders name and imagery implied Native people were the ones doing the raiding, when history clearly shows white colonials and settlers initiated terrible violence against Native people throughout the many periods of development and establishment of the United States. The portrayal of Native people as raiders, which is an undeniable outcome of the use of the Red Raiders mascot, and which is part of the legacy of the Raiders mascot, was inaccurate, and allowing that legacy to continue is inappropriate.
Change is difficult — but as Melody says in the presentation, if even one person finds an aspect of school mascotry to be negatively impactful or to cause harm to their self-image or understanding of their own heritage and culture, there is no reason strong enough for it to be kept.
While I am no longer a resident of Rutland, I am a proud Vermonter and Rutlander, and hope to continue to be able to stand up for Rutland and to trust the community is committed to continual improvement, as we all should be. Rutland school leadership has an opportunity to step into the next chapter of what best represents Rutland, with grace, consciousness and understanding of the impacts of mascotry as society now understands them.
What is chosen to represent Rutland affects not only students and community members, but how the city is seen outside of the Rutland area, and outside of Vermont. This representation should not be influenced by local community members’ inability to accept valid reasons for change. Retaining the Raiders name, and perpetuating inaccurate representation of Native people and culture, does not serve Rutland well.
Jill Steigerwald, RHS Class of 2003, lives in Tabernash, Colorado.
