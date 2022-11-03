We remember on Nov. 9-10, 1938, the Kristallnacht pogrom took place throughout Nazi Germany and its annexed countries. Also known as the “Night of Broken Glass,” the name refers to the litter of glass left in the streets after vicious attacks were implemented by Nazi leaders against Jewish businesses, places of worship and homes.

Around 100 Jews were murdered and many seriously hurt. More than 7,000 Jewish businesses and hundreds of synagogues were destroyed. Jewish cemeteries were vandalized, Jewish schools were defaced and 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps, for no other reason than being Jews.

