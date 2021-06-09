According to the latest IRS stat sheet, $631,909 is the total federal tax refunds generated by the 729 returns completed by 12 Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers for Rutland County residents this past tax season, from March 1 to May 17.
All returns were done at volunteers' homes on TaxSlayer software provided by the IRS to AARP Foundation Taxaide. Each return was then double-checked by a second volunteer in that volunteer's home.
The amount does not include Vermont and other state refunds generated by these same returns; nor does it include the thousands of dollars in Vermont Rent Rebates and Homestead Credits. On 566 returns, according to IRS stats, the primary or secondary taxpayer was 60-plus years old.
These elderly Rutlanders are a joy to serve with this free service. They are unfailingly courteous and know how to express gratitude. Any time we can help keep one of our elderly neighbors in their home with a Homestead Credit or Rent Rebate, we figure it's well worth the bother. Besides, we are all retirees ourselves, and doing taxes keeps us from going bonkers during "cabin fever season!"
Big "Thank you" to Mark Foley for again allowing us to use some of his space in the Opera House. Although we did not do returns "on-site" and "face-to-face" the way we normally do, the space was absolutely essential for interviewing taxpayers, receiving their papers, printing their returns, and having them sign for and pick up their paper copies so we could e-file the returns. The process went amazingly and safely well, with anti-COVID shields set up to protect taxpayers and volunteers, and taxpayers being very good about disinfecting the tables each time they finished and gave the table to the next taxpayer.
Rutland is a great place to live and serve.
Phil Stephan is Rutland AARP TaxAide district coordinator.
