Welcome to the real world, Donald. There you are, scared out of your tree, hiding in the White House bunker, Adolf Hitler 1945 style, instead of talking with your fellow Americans demonstrating on Pennsylvania Avenue.
What you have sown, you are now reaping; or in non-Biblical language, what went around, has finally come around and is exploding in your face. For three years now, you have preached anger, hatred, slander, division, racism, distrust, disunity, deception and white supremacy — right out of Putin’s playbook for how to become a dictator. Will it work? Will American military personnel really kill their fellow citizens for the sake of your despotic dreams? Or will they protect their fellow citizens, and reject your orders to shoot their own. When a commander issues immoral orders, there is a moral imperative to disobey those orders. We found that out at the Nuremburg trials, where Nazi soldiers flunked the moral exam by whining they were “just following orders.”
Your businesses went bankrupt six times (Trump Taj Mahal 1991, Trump Castle Hotel & Casino 1992, Trump Plaza Casino 1992, Trump Plaza Hotel 1992, Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts 2004, Trump Entertainment Resorts 2009). Business acumen? Get serious! American banks stopped lending to you; even Deutsche Bank, your old friend, now won’t lend. Banks don’t like liars. Russians do like liars, however; so now they are picking up your debts — for a price.
Americans tend to be credulous. They actually believe the crap on Fox News. But as the old saying goes, “you can fool some people all the time (Fox News fans and Trumpies), you can fool all the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.” Hopefully, that third group will give our aspiring Hitler the heave-ho in a few months, so we can again have a real president — before the country is ruined forever: “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” (from Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag).
Phil Stephan lives in Clarendon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.