Those of you who have served on juries know it is often a thankless and very boring job. You lose work, you lose family time, and lawyers are often boring and repetitive with their questioning of witnesses.
I’ve had to do it several times over the years. Once we were “sequestered” (locked up) for 10 nights at the Holiday Inn: no reading material from outside, no TV, no talking with others not on the jury, no phone calls without the sheriff being present in the room, etc. Another time, a lawyer repeated the same question so many times that I was ready to remove my shoe in the jury box and throw it at him. He was obviously trying to embed a certain thing into our minds.
But it’s our system, and I like it — much better than some dictator’s lackey trying and condemning people according to whatever whim of his happens to apply on a given day. Jury duty (judgment by one’s peers) is a bedrock of American justice. So is voting. Dictators usually hang on until they are somehow thrown out or assassinated. In America, we can “throw the bums out” every other year by simply voting. The votes are counted, the will of the people is determined, and the oath of office is then administered. It’s the will of the people that rules, not the whim of some dictator or wannabe dictator. Messing with votes is serious business in America.
Jack Smith just explained all this to us. Trump is innocent until proven guilty by a jury of his peers — not by Fox News, not by Facebook, but by 12 people just like you and me. So I say, let’s let the process work. There will be lots of BS between now and trial time; but I’ll be rooting for those 12 of my fellow Americans who will be given the chance to judge whether Trump is innocent or guilty. They will be the heroes in this process.
I invite my fellow citizens to do the same — shut off the noise between now and trial time, and then say a prayer for those 12 folks doing the toughest job an American is called upon to do.
Phil Stephan lives in Clarendon.