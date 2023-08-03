Those of you who have served on juries know it is often a thankless and very boring job. You lose work, you lose family time, and lawyers are often boring and repetitive with their questioning of witnesses.

I’ve had to do it several times over the years. Once we were “sequestered” (locked up) for 10 nights at the Holiday Inn: no reading material from outside, no TV, no talking with others not on the jury, no phone calls without the sheriff being present in the room, etc. Another time, a lawyer repeated the same question so many times that I was ready to remove my shoe in the jury box and throw it at him. He was obviously trying to embed a certain thing into our minds.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0