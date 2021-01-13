“ARBEIT MACHT FREI” are words cast into the wrought iron gate over the road/railroad tracks entrance into the Auschwitz extermination camp in Poland.
As I drove my old motorcycle under this gate in summer 1967, I shuddered, thinking of the 1.1 million people who were exterminated in five years by Nazi S.S. “Proud Boys.” They were the “wrong” kind of people. One million of them were Jewish, and the rest were from all over Europe, killed because of their disloyalty to “Der Führer.” They were unpatriotic because they criticized the evil being wrought by “Der Führer.” Thus, they had to die.
In Washington’s recent “Proud Boys” desecration of America’s Capitol, one scruffy character wore a sweatshirt with the English translation of “Arbeit Macht Frei” and something to the effect Auschwitz never finished the job. So he and his angry Trumpie friends set about to do just that — egged on by “Der Führer.” This mentally unstable person had decided he should be president of the United States, even though his opponent had received 6 million more votes than he had.
He has been enabled these past four years by Republicans who are nothing more than thinly-disguised fascists supported by the likes of Fox News, one of the world's greatest traffickers of lies. If ever there were “Profiles of Cowardice,” it’s these people who respond to Trump’s lies and criminal behavior with the old “you keep filling my pockets, and I’ll keep destroying my conscience by keeping you in office.”
America is on a slippery slope right now. The longer the snowball of evil rolls down the slope of degradation, the harder it is to stop. We are no different from Hitler supporters in the 1930s and 1940s. They called themselves “patriots” because they had deluded themselves into thus defining themselves.
The one thing that stands out in my memory of that 1967 visit to Auschwitz, more than the rooms where people were gassed and more than the chicken-coop style barracks where people were forced to sleep practically on top of each other, was the “hair bin” not far from the entrance. It was similar to a bunker silo on a Vermont dairy farm — three high sides with an open front. Therein was a huge pile of human hair. How was it removed from its 1.1 million owners? What did the Nazi “Proud Boys” intend to do with it? Hair shirt manufacturing, maybe?
So my hope is, Trump enablers will wake up before they destroy our democracy and themselves with it. We have many “Profiles in Cowardice” among U.S. senators and representatives. Will they ever grow a spine or revive their consciences?
Phil Stephan lives in Clarendon.
