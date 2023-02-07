Recent news stories have focused on the failed attempt by Vermonters to reduce the amount of solid waste we generate. This may be due to the fact that Vermont’s public policy objectives are not aligned. For example, the current private landfill owner is permitted to import out-of-state waste to make up for any reduction in solid waste tonnage by Vermonters. So, whatever gains we make in reducing our solid waste impact, our savings will be replaced by often highly contaminated out-of-state waste.

As the expiration date looms for Vermont’s only, and poorly sited, landfill in Coventry, it is time for Vermont to get serious about solid waste policy, including alternative landfill siting.

