People have been saying Project VISION should do this or that. When there is a problem within the city, they look to what they think Project VISION stands for to find a solution. In some ways, they are not wrong, but in other ways they have misunderstood the nature of the collaborative.
Project VISION is not an entity or a place, it is a concept, a vision. It is this vision that brings people together under an umbrella where problems can be discussed, where solutions are discovered and then taken back to organizations or embraced by individuals who are the real workers.
When people come together at the monthly meetings looking for answers, they need to know the answers most likely lie within themselves. By bringing people together to examine critical concerns, we can find ways to join forces to overcome the challenges of the city. It is a place where agencies and volunteers learn what is happening and then take it upon themselves to find solutions.
The hospital works with NeighborWorks to overcome a health issue that is enhanced by asbestos in housing. The police department works with recovery agencies to find ways to get people off drugs and back into meaningful and productive participation in the community. The Rec department, NeighborWorks and individual citizens join forces to celebrate community with block parties and other events. This is the history upon which Project VISION was founded and upon which its success is dependent.
It is the coming together, joining forces, that Project VISION provides that has created this great movement. Sometimes, it is a combination of agencies working together that brings relief. Other times, it is an individual who decides to organize their immediate neighbors into action.
Old and new partners alike would do well to consider how and why Project VISION was created without a board of directors, without oversight for solutions, with a structure that is flexible and evolving, that depends on who the partners are and what they want to do.
It seems as we face the newest wave of crises in the city, people have forgotten or misunderstood what the essence of Project VISION is. “Collaboration for the greater good. Focus on the Positive. We work together to improve health, expand community engagement and build great neighborhoods.”
Mark Stockton is Project VISION Chair, and Greg Sheldon, Project VISION Executive Director, in Rutland.
