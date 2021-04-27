John Nassivera’s assertion and conclusion the United States is “One nation under God,” is clearly wrong, April 17-19 The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. There are many who may believe this, but the U.S. Constitution clearly does not say this. It does say the government derives its legitimacy from the consent of the governed. This means not from any divine power or king. The Preamble, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The important concept here is the people of the U.S. were organizing a “more perfect union,” based on the consent of themselves, The People. This union does not rely on any higher power. All people, no matter their religious beliefs, are part of the union. There is no reference to God or any supposedly higher power in the Constitution.
The only reference to religion in the Constitution is in Article VI, which forbids any religious test for public office.
Nassivera cites a Gallup poll that found 87% of Americans answered yes to the question, “Do you believe in God?” He then rounds this up to 90% (he just as well could have rounded it down to 84%) to prove we are, in Nassivera’s words, a “Godly nation.” This may show that a lot of people believe in some form of God, but it is a stretch to say this proves we are a Godly nation.
Nassivera goes on to say that all, “18th-century Deists, were strongly anti-Christian; however, all Deists believed fully in a Supreme Being or Creator God.” This statement is highly questionable based on my reading of Deistism.
The opinion continues to say that We The People are not capable of carrying out the responsibilities and duties specified in the Constitution that will ensure citizens of their Blessings of Liberty and other guarantees, unless we are a Godly Nation. In fact, Nassivera infers Abraham Lincoln said in the Gettysburg Address, in Nassivera’s words, “It was right to remind us that a nation that does not see itself as being ‘under God’ can all too easily become a nation wherein politics and/or the nation become God — and when that happens, there’s all hell to pay.” My reading of the Gettysburg Address doesn’t find this concept.
Nassivera doesn’t give Us The People much credit.
So, while many citizens believe in God, at the same time, many do not or are not very firmly committed to the concept. It is crystal clear that the U.S. is organized by The People, leaving God completely out of the picture except to guarantee religious freedom so we can worship in a variety of customs and traditions, whether it includes God, or Gods or None. Mixing God and politics is not a good recipe for good governing of and by The People.
His conclusion is, as I read the Nassivera opinion, that our common, unifying and uplifting heritage is we are a Godly Nation of a Christian tradition. That, “to have freedom of religion, you have to be living in a nation that perceives itself ‘under God.’ Otherwise, your nation will become your God …” To which, I strongly disagree. There is no reason a secular government, such as ours, can’t govern perfectly well, by consent of We The People. So long as We The People leave our religion outside the door while we govern.
Paul Stone lives in Orwell.
