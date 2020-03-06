It is a sad day for the children of the Slate Valley Unified School District. Our budget did not pass.
I am not sure where we are supposed to cut costs. The cost of running schools goes up and we are being asked to decrease the budget. When does it end? We need a certain amount of money to run the schools. At some point, the educational needs of our students will not be met. I am beginning to think that it is starting to happen.
Schools are asked by the state to do more and more each year. But no money comes with it. Teachers are asked to do more and do not get any extra resources. Educational needs are not the same as in years past. Schools are tasked with more diverse students, from mental issues, special needs and educational needs.
Should we cut special services, special-education and teaching staff? Or should we cut art, band, music and maybe football? I don’t want to cut any of those programs. But where should we cut? I don’t know of anyplace we are just spending money unwisely.
Education is the future of our country. The better our education, the better will be the livelihood of our children when they grow up and go out into the world, the better it will be for all of us.
Maybe it’s time to tell your state representative the state needs to put more funding into education from other sources to help alleviate local taxes. Costs are not going to go down. We can keep merging districts and trying to cut school costs but no matter what we do, costs are going to go up.
Even though our teachers’ salaries are on the low side compared to other districts, our teachers and support staff deserve decent pay and salaries will continue to increase. Health insurance is an out-of-control cost. Even maintenance goes up.
We need to operate our schools so our children, grandchildren, all children and future children, have a future. All children deserve a good education, no matter their ability.
Peter Stone is a Slate Valley Unified School District Board member from Orwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.