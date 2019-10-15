Years ago, as I was trying to back out of a Price Chopper parking space on the lot’s curve, looking for the cars rounding the curve that might strike me, a woman knocked on my car window. I opened the window and was dressed down for not seeing her trying to walk behind my car! I’m sitting there with back up lights on and, as she pointed out herself, I wasn’t looking her way.
“You almost hit me — twice,” she ranted. I apologized, but the more I thought about it the more annoyed I became. Where was her obligation to use some common sense and not walk behind a car obviously in the process of backing out and not looking her way?
I am glad that the police will be watching crosswalks, but I know from my own experience as driver and pedestrian that a) sometimes you can’t see someone at a crosswalk until it’s too late to stop safely because of vehicles parked on either side, b) sometimes you can’t safely stop when someone suddenly steps off the sidewalk and onto the crosswalk, and c) some crosswalks aren’t judiciously placed, like the one between the Vermont Country Store Outlet and Main Street Park where a stream of 12-15 cars may round the corner from Main Street onto West and be more intent on not rear-ending the car in front of them. There is also d) some pedestrians seem to be lounging on corners, talking on their phones, jay walking, or looking off into the distance as a driver tries to decide if they’re going to step off the curb or not.
It’s time to call some pedestrians to task for their often lackadaisical wanderings and the downright arrogant attitude of some that they don’t need to worry about cars; they will be considered victims if they are injured with a good case for a lawsuit, no matter how inattentive they are being to traffic. The following are some pedestrian fouls I’ve witnessed within just a couple weeks.
Pedestrian A at the corner of Pine and West Street walks across West while the orange flashing hand indicates it’s not safe to cross because cars are trying to make left turns onto West Street. Do they care? Not at all. Pedestrian B, same intersection, waits until the light is green then crosses, giving an obscene gesture to the car trying to round the corner. Pedestrian C at same crossing is looking at their phone when they step off the curb into oncoming traffic. Yes, it’s a crossing, but isn’t there some sort of responsibility on the part of the pedestrian to do the old “look both ways” that we learned when we were 4? Don’t they understand that flashing orange hand? No, they hadn’t even taken notice of it. Their phone is more important.
Route 7 in the Fair Grounds neighborhood has been the scene of any number of pedestrians jay walking across four lanes! Once I saw a man with a stroller crossing from the Fair Grounds entrance going to McDonald’s. Imagine the hue and cry when dad walking his child into oncoming traffic is hit by a car. Those BAD drivers!
Last week, as traffic was waiting for the change of lights near the Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 7 and Strongs Avenue, I was lucky enough to see a man carrying his donuts walk into the two lanes of stopped cars as I was rounding the corner from Strongs. I had to slow to a stop to make sure he wouldn’t just keep walking. He didn’t, but he still was causing a traffic situation that could have ended in an accident.
Just yesterday (Oct. 9), again on Pine Street a fellow crossed from the Sunoco station side of the street, taking his time, and having a chat with some others standing on the curb. That I was coming down the street after rounding the corner, I don’t think he even noticed. He hadn’t bothered to see if anybody was coming at all.
Jay walking is supposed to be a misdemeanor, but who hasn’t done it? When the crosswalk is a block away and your destination across the street, it’s just too much a temptation to jay walk. That said, I ask the police department not to look only for motorists who don’t stop for someone at a crosswalk but to also pay attention to the many jay walkers who have not bothered to check for traffic but just stepped out in front.
Diane Alberts is a
Rutland resident.
