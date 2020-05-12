‘Twas the night before Tuesday or Friday, I do not remember,
I am not sure I know if it is May or September.
Whichever night, it was all through our house,
Everyone was Zooming, even my spouse.
The masks by the chimney all sterilized with care,
With hope to sometime go out with our faces all bare.
The children plugged in all wired for sound,
That damn Xbox I had hidden, with time, they had found.
Mamma with wine, and I with my Scotch.
Combing through Netflix looking for something we both could bingewatch.
When, out on the street, there arose such a clatter,
I looked toward the window and saw more than five people gathered.
Away to the window, I flew like a flash,
I sprayed it with Lysol then threw up the sash.
“The COVID is here!” I yelled in a lather,
“Stay 6 feet apart, it really does matter!”
When what to my wondering eyes did appear,
The pizza delivery guy, and he even brought beer.
Not wanting to touch cash, I had to think quick.
How could I give this essential worker a tip?
The tip for this fellow, I tried not to botch,
He looked old enough, and I still had my Scotch.
I thought once again, and it became clear,
“Give me the pizzas.” I said “you keep the beer.”
Back to the couch, I sat kind of slouchy,
I turned on the news to watch Doctor Fauci.
I knew in an instant he was the right doc,
If we follow his advice, one day, our doors will unlock.
Back to the kitchen to check on my starter,
Yes, YouTube baking tutorials have made me much smarter.
Sours with olives, with rosemary and figs,
Hey, wait, this video tells me how to raise pigs.
Puzzles and knitting and learning to cook,
All this time on my hands, I should write a book.
This virus, it sucks, we all know that is true,
Our vision of normal is totally new.
Now, before going out, you should always think twice,
Besides, staying in is cozy and cozy is nice.
I say, thank you, Governor Scott, thank you, Doctor Levine,
Thank you to all those who work, albeit unseen,
Thank you, people of Vermont, we are working as a team.
Thanks to the lunch bus that comes every day,
You did it for our kids, YOU found a way.
Thanks to the teachers, you are, for sure, the best,
We would give you all hugs,
But we must first shower and get dressed.
Be safe, be smart, this WILL take more time,
Stand farther apart in the grocery store line.
Do good by yourself and certainly by others,
when near someone older, put on your homemade covers.
We have learned to be humble enduring this fate,
But we are all pretty lucky to live in the Green Mountain State.
Steve Stoufer lives in Montpelier.
