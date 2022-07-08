It seems to me the organizers of this year’s Independence Day parade in Montpelier wholly forgot how rough these past two years have been on kids.
In the past, it has always been such a great pleasure to see the sheer joy and excitement on children’s faces as firetrucks, hot rods, tractors, well-planned floats and musical acts paraded down Main Street and onto State, past our state capitol. This year? Not so much. I have seen but don’t fully understand the steady decline in the tractors, trucks, hot rods and floats (whatever happened to the guy in the bathtub?). I have heard tractors were loud, and perhaps scaring kids. But bullhorns are just as loud and my take, kids really just want to see a parade of cool stuff. They want to see the unicycle troupe, the huge puppets, the decorated floats. They want to see the soldiers from the past with muskets, drums and fifes.
Kids want to be thrilled on one of a very few days of the year they and their whole family and their friends are together to be happy and free, independent. There were lots of smiles and lots of cheers for music and puppets that were on hand this year, for sure.
One thing, though, struck me this year. I watched so many children sitting there not looking terribly thrilled as wave after wave of political candidate or political agenda cycled by seemingly endlessly. I am not opposed to candidates and agendas as part of the day’s celebrations, by no means. I think it is a central part of the very thing we are supposed to be celebrating. I believe Montpelier would do well to have areas set up around town for community members and visitors to walk in and meet and greet these fine folks and hear what they have to say. Community members could assert their independence and visit with and find out about any person or cause they wish. The candidates and causes would be able to present their ideas directly. That would be great.
But please, please, make the parade a parade again. Make it a spectacle, not a statement. Let’s not teach our kids to simply have some Pavlovian response to a candidate or cause just because they are tossing out some beads, a sticker or candy. Let the children be amazed by jugglers and acrobats. Let them cover their ears with scary delight as a hot rod revs its engine. Let them see up close the quite heroic firefighters in their trucks. Let them laugh and giggle at the guy in the tub.
I know there were dancers and puppets and some music but those wonderful once-a-year spectacles were so few and far between the marching of the candidates. Children should certainly be taught and understand that civil political discourse is important. Children should be exposed to lots of information that will have a direct impact on their future. But, this one day after such a traumatic time, let them also just see a parade full of magic and joy.
Please go and talk with the candidates you are interested in. Donate your time and money to the causes important to you. Teach your children why you do. But please, let all of our children have a parade while celebrating their independence.
Steve Stoufer lives in Montpelier.
