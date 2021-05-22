Owning a small retail business can be rewarding and challenging. This past year has provided more challenges than rewards, but Capitol Copy has survived. We have enacted policies to provide a safe place for our customers and employees, while still striving to provide outstanding service.
Not everyone has agreed with our policies, but most customers have been respectful. A few have not. All of these policies have been enacted after much discussion between the employees and me, trying to balance safety and service. My employees have not missed a single day of work due to illness for the past year. They have been committed to keeping themselves, and each other, safe. I am extremely proud of them.
I am not interested in trying to change anyone’s mind regarding mask-wearing. I am fully vaccinated but will still wear a mask in public for now, out of respect for those who aren’t, or who still don’t feel we have put the risk of the virus behind us.
Each business owner in Montpelier needs to make decisions they and their employees are comfortable with. I will respect their policies as I patronize their businesses. I hope you will do the same. The next few weeks are likely to see an uneven relaxing of restrictions, but with cooperation and a little luck, we will soon be able to abandon these restrictions entirely.
I have been motivated to write this letter after an unpleasant confrontation between a customer and employee. I don’t want that to happen again. We are in a service business, and we know our customers have choices. We know any policies we enact risk alienating some customers. We do not take that lightly. We are not trying to make a statement or pick a fight. If it turns out we have been overcautious, I can more readily accept that outcome than if I needlessly risked the health of my employees and customers.
I have built my business by employing the best people I could find and giving them the tools needed to thrive. One of those tools is the authority to make decisions. Lately, those decisions have too often been about how to enforce our mask requirement. My employees and I will be glad when that is no longer necessary.
The skills and effort of my employees have drawn many talented, creative and gracious customers throughout central Vermont. I appreciate all the support we have received. We have survived nearly 26 years so far by doing what we believe is right. I will defend my employees’ right to be treated with respect at all times, just as I insist they do the same for each customer regardless of any differences that may exist between them.
Let’s be patient with one another as we negotiate what I hope will be the final transition back to business as usual.
Glenn Sturgis is owner of Capitol Copy in Montpelier.
