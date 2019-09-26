As a proud Rutland City native who, along with my entire family, benefited greatly from the wise tutelage of talented and caring educators and support staff during our school years in Rutland, I am delighted to serve you as superintendent.
Although I served as Rutland High School principal and later as superintendent up until 20 years ago, I still feel the call to duty now along with a desire to give back to the community I love. Forty-five years after I began my career in public service, I still feel the urge to serve because I love kids and I love Rutland.
Our pledge is to treat Rutland’s children and young adults as we would members of our own family because, in the beginning and in the end, we are all one family.
It is my hope that we can do wonders for our students, staff, families and community.
I am a bit “old school” and expect the climate and culture of the schools to be characterized by mutual respect and trust, places of orderly learning and teaching in a supportive environment. I have no tolerance for disrespectful or disruptive behavior by anyone. Maybe that is old school but I know it works.
I look forward to this year as your interim superintendent with the hope that together we can build upon Rutland’s fine schools and a promising future for our students and our community.
David Wolk was named interim superintendent for the Rutland City Public School District, a post he last held in the late 1990s and early 2000s before becoming Commissioner of Education under Gov. Howard Dean in 2002.
