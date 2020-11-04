Maybe it is because 2020 has been so challenging, as we have been sheltered in place for too long. Maybe it is because I have watched and done nothing as our history has been verbally and physically torn apart. Sadly, I have stared at the TV and viewed in horror as beautiful cities and people have crumbled under undo pressure. I have watched the news night after night tell me that, in order for some to have their rights, I have to give up mine. I guess I can’t stay silent any longer.
Listening and watching, at times I would ask myself, when did we start acting like a third-world country?
Then this — no more Raiders, really? Why? Why now? Why with so many other greater problems in the world, let alone in the middle of a pandemic, why take away something that has been a source of pride and unity for so many in our community.
I’m sorry if the word pride offends some but let’s just think about this for a minute. When you pick a mascot, you pick it for its stature and strength. You pick it because it is something you can be proud of and wish to emulate. Why anyone would think the Raider and, dare I say, Native American, was chosen for anything less than a revered figure, is sadly mistaken. Additionally, the arrowhead emblem is a sign of strength and a tool dating back to the Stone Ages.
So, yes, I’m upset that six members and the board chairwoman of the current Rutland City Board of School Commissioners wish to wipe away yet another piece of my history in 2020. This is one Raider saying, enough is enough.
Reading in the Herald the recent commentary from the board chairwoman about white privilege and white supremacy in reference to an opinion opposing the vote, causes one to think this chairperson should step aside. Personal agendas should have no place in school government. Choose a different school, pick up another cause but please, leave my history alone.
Judy Ryan Taranovich lives in Proctor.
