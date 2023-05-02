As spring comes to the Green Mountains, shades of green slowly paint the contours of our rolling hills, valleys and farm fields. Farmers are planting crops; gardeners are sowing seeds in earnest. Food and beverages are making their way to market. Visitors are traveling to Vermont for food, drink, experiences and beauty. Vermont once again unfolds into a new season, and the Green Mountains continue to provide the backdrop for farmers, producers and those making their living off the land.

Life meanders on — but clouds hang in the air as the Vermont Legislature, too, moves toward summer recess. If we do not invest in our food and farms, the system will suffer and along with it, the Vermont economy. Small communities in our rural regions are at risk. That is why the governor, and the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets are proposing the Legislature invest more in Vermont’s aging agriculture infrastructure. It’s our turn.

