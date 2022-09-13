There have been so many letters, opinions, commentaries this year stemming from the hair-on-fire reaction to Lake Bomoseen Association’s application for aquatic nuisance control to include the use of ProcellaCorEC as part of their plan. It is truly unfortunate this has taken on a one-sided life of its own in the press from every free paper to statewide news, to NPR picking up bits and pieces of the less-than-accurate statements made by the leaders and associates of a “loosely affiliated” group called “Don’t Poison Bomoseen.”
What is interesting, and at the same time very disturbing, is the lack of material evidence to claims that have been made, and the at times disgusting personal posts and attacks made on individuals who are volunteering their time and efforts to keeping the lake clean and useful to all residents and visitors as a popular multi-use recreational area. While some people may refer to any use of the lake with the exception of bass fishing as a social agenda, there is certainly a highly valuable economic and health component that should be considered.
Much of the commentary, editorials, letters and social media postings have been toxic. What has somewhat surprised me, and maybe it shouldn’t (my ignorance, perhaps) is how anyone can consciously post remarks as fact when they are not. Putting out a paragraph of a report and elaborating on the interpretation without including the whole report, without all of the information, does not constitute full disclosure of facts. Or worse, taking information from a document and editing it by adding comments in bold to make it look like part of an official report.
The use of Lake St. Catherine management experience and fisheries as the dramatic apocalypse scenario for all to be alarmed at, is unfortunate. If the water is so toxic and fishing so devastated, then why, I ask, does Lake St. Catherine have more fishing derbies than every other lake in the state except for Champlain? The wildlife on Lake St. Catherine is robust and on display every day, contrary to alarms these people sound to make it look like dead space.
Specific references to chemical treatments that have been used are seriously mischaracterized by insinuating there is no oversight, studies, consideration or regulation to the matters of use and effect. This is not only blatantly incorrect and again irresponsible but, in fact, all aspects of lake management are closely studied and reviewed by regulators in the state. These reviews include open candid conversations with data in hand and are very helpful in planning and monitoring. Well aware of the pros and cons of various methods, it is important to note oversight is not lacking on any level and facts are still important. Pesticide treatment never has been the first line of defense in lake management. Many years have been spent developing a multifaceted approach to management; it is far from indiscriminate and desperate; you are misinformed or uninformed. Lake management is not a task to be taken lightly or abruptly but it is necessary for the physical and economic health of the overall environment. The state agencies have shied away from direct involvement of implementation of lake management perhaps due to the overwhelming amount of work and cost. It is left up to the residents with the oversight of the state agencies to plan, fund, receive permission and implement strategies for the long-term goals of health and environmental well-being.
It is irresponsible, lacks credibility and downright deceiving of individuals, or the groups they may be loosely affiliated with, to act as though they have knowledge when the reality is, the commentary has been very light or absent of fact-based information to back up the statements and comments being shared as in fact. You should not be held in any regard as stewards of any environment. Your tactics of bully play unfortunately seem to be the approach that continues to work for a certain segment of our society today. Clearly, facts don’t matter to you or your allies. It does appear that what has been successful is harassing neighbors to the point of making it difficult for them to engage in the process of vetting a legitimate application through the channels of fact-finding and responsible public processes of decision making. When the offer is made to show the documentation and discuss facts and concerns, it has been met with more defamations and misrepresentations to wallow in. Life on Facebook and chalking up followers is all entertainment to some but, as continued attacks on the people who are voluntarily making an effort, and putting in the hard work to assess real concerns and engage responsibly, speaks to the credibility and integrity of those who hide behind the social media machine to be popular and incite scandal.
Mary Jo Teetor lives in Poultney.
