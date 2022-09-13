There have been so many letters, opinions, commentaries this year stemming from the hair-on-fire reaction to Lake Bomoseen Association’s application for aquatic nuisance control to include the use of ProcellaCorEC as part of their plan. It is truly unfortunate this has taken on a one-sided life of its own in the press from every free paper to statewide news, to NPR picking up bits and pieces of the less-than-accurate statements made by the leaders and associates of a “loosely affiliated” group called “Don’t Poison Bomoseen.”

What is interesting, and at the same time very disturbing, is the lack of material evidence to claims that have been made, and the at times disgusting personal posts and attacks made on individuals who are volunteering their time and efforts to keeping the lake clean and useful to all residents and visitors as a popular multi-use recreational area. While some people may refer to any use of the lake with the exception of bass fishing as a social agenda, there is certainly a highly valuable economic and health component that should be considered.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.