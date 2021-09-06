Cognitive Joe Biden has left American's behind in Afghanistan. In the middle of August, he promised the American people that if the deadline of Aug. 31 came (and there were American's still in Afghanistan), we wouldn't leave. That is simply not the case. Countless Americans are now left behind in enemy territory controlled by the Taliban. The leader of the most powerful military in the world, Joe Biden, has now faced his own Saigon or Dunkirk all over again. He has failed the American people and our military.
I do not claim to be a strategic military expert. However, closing our embassy first, then removing most of our troops before every American was safely removed from enemy territory is a failed strategy. The Sec. of Defense, former Gen. Austin, the National Security Advisor, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs should all resign immediately.
Then there is the issue at the southern border. Sleepy Joe wants us all to wear a mask and get a vaccine ... nothing wrong with that. But the southern border has been open since Jan. 20 and over 1.5 million people have illegally poured over the border. The majority are unvaccinated and none of them have gone through the vetting process. Unfortunately, many of these people are even part of human trafficking rings. Joe, all you had to do was follow the "Stay in Mexico" policy.
The Socialist Democratic Party that controls this state and country see open borders as a way to invest in more votes on Election Day. In just seven months in office, President Biden has given Americans higher gas prices at the pump, higher food prices at the grocery store, and inflation beyond belief in home good products.
Joe, find a way to get those Americans back home safely. Close our Southern border. I always thought Jimmy Carter was going to be the worst President of my lifetime, but old Jimmy is looking pretty good right now.
Thomas Terenzini
Rutland Town
The writers is a state representative to the House from Rutland Town.
