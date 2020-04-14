Recently, you may have read that the Rutland Town Select Board made the tough, yet financially responsible decision, to freeze spending through the end of our fiscal year (which ends June 30, 2020). Our town is no different than other municipalities across this nation when it comes to the economic downturn we are all feeling, due to this pandemic. Retail stores are closed, hotels aren’t accepting guest reservations and restaurants can only serve take-out. These tough choices made by the governor were the correct decisions to protect the health of our citizens.
A third of our municipal budget is funded by the 1% local options tax that is collected by these businesses listed above. Due to this unprecedented time, we as a town are anticipating a large shortfall in our revenue stream which will affect the conclusion of FY2020 (June 30) and the beginning of FY2021 (July 1). We are doing everything that we can to protect all of our residents from a municipal deficit.
Most town residents can understand and appreciate these tough, financial decisions that the board made. We will only spend for what’s absolutely needed and put off certain projects that we had planned on doing through the budget. We will stretch the lifespan of certain items like computers, and not replace older equipment that our departments had planned on replacing.
The most talked about expense that we have put off (as of now) until the spring/summer 2021 is our annual paving. Thanks to Byron Hathaway’s leadership of the highway department, we have benefited from decades of beautiful, new asphalt on select streets each summer. After July 1, when our new budget begins, the town planned to spend somewhere around $300,000 in paving. With oil prices falling, a fair question that could be asked is, “Wouldn’t the town benefit from low asphalt pricing and get a better deal for our paving?” The answer is — maybe.
So as of now, why put off paving until spring and summer 2021?
Because come July 1, we need to ensure that we have plenty of money to continue to operate the town without driving ourselves into a deficit. Large expenditures, like paving, are important. They make our streets safer to drive on. They add to the beauty of our town which in turn helps property values. Everyone enjoys the benefits of fresh pavement. But from a financial position, we need to ensure that as we head for a possible deficit of some magnitude, we keep our money in the bank. We’d rather postpone paving than have to raise anyone’s taxes due to a budget deficit.
What is the best-case scenario? Ideally, we have no deficit and large expenditures like paving will go on as planned. But no one can predict what the future holds or the longevity of this virus. If things work out the way we hope, money allocated for paving will be spent next spring. But if we don’t have the money to spend, we aren’t going to deficit spend your hard-earned money.
Town leadership also believes that if we have to combine the FY2021 and FY2022 paving projects, we will get a greater price, due to the shear volume of asphalt we will be purchasing. A project possibly between $500,000 to $650,000 will get a greater response and should become more financially competitive.
All of these financial decisions were made to protect the future of your finances. We pride ourselves on having one of the lowest property tax rates in the county. We don’t want to see any of our resident’s pay more than they absolutely have to at property tax time. We need the 1% sales tax to come back stronger than ever once this pandemic is over.
We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times. Please continue to be safe and healthy. We will get through this as a community, state and nation.
Joshua C. Terenzini is chairman of Rutland Town Board of Selectman.
