As Vermonters recover from two back-to-back, end-of-year, severe storms that hammered homeowners, businesses and farms, some may recall the Great Ice Storm of early-January 1998.

While my household in Middlebury was recently without power for four days as a result of Winter Storm Elliott, also known as a bomb cyclone, my mind kept wandering back to 25 years ago when a blanket of ice, up to 4 inches thick, smothered northern Vermont, New York and southern Quebec from Jan. 6 to 10, 1998.

