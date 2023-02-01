House progressives have introduced a bill, H.106, that violates every student and family in our great state. Two questions to the sponsors of this bill: What happened to parents' rights? Do parents and guardians not matter to you?
This proposal is crazy and completely out of touch with the majority of Vermonters, including liberal Democrats around the state. It violates our constitution and free speech.
In the wording of H.106, which focuses on “Education; freedom of expression; curriculum content:”
“This bill proposes to protect the academic freedom of public educators and their right to teach on matters of gender identity and systemic and structural racism. An act relating to the academic freedom of public educators.”
To my fellow Vermonters: This bill is irresponsible, and it is not necessary to educate children.
This bill will codify the right of educators, school boards, superintendents, teacher unions, and activist to teach our children anything, in any way, with any props and tools that they choose, and without regard or respect to your children, and without parental or guardians' knowledge or permission.
There will be no opt-out provisions, either.
This type of education is not the job of our public school education system; it is the parents' job and responsibility. The progressives do not understand simple separations. We need to educate them all.
I am asking that you contact your local lawmakers immediately. They may have a “super-duper” majority, but “We The People” still have our voices and the right to free speech.
You have rights, my friends. There are other options coming.
Gregory M. Thayer, of Rutland, is part of the Vermonters for Vermont Initiative. Last year, he ran as a candidate for lieutenant governor.
