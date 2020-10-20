Why I’m voting for President Trump, VP Pence and Republicans on Tuesday, Nov. 3:
I believe in our great nation and our center-right principles of liberty, small government, low taxes, freedom, reduce regulations, America first and personal responsibility, so that my fellow Americans can have freedom, opportunities, take risk, be innovative and grow individually.
I believe they will save our religious freedoms, and the people’s right to freely worship without any fear by the left. They are protecting the unborn and I believe in our national motto: “In God We Trust.”
I believe they are creating a health care system for all with private markets, no mandates nor taxes nor fines for not purchasing insurance. That will create competition, transparency in pricing, cover preexisting medical conditions, keep your medical doctor and providers and cut prescription drug cost.
I believe they will protect our borders, stop illegals from getting into the states, stop drugs from coming across the southern border and stop child trafficking.
I believe they will protect all Americans, and that they believe in law and order. They support our law enforcement men, women and their families across America. They support the Second Amendment.
I believe in their support for our great military, and they have built up our forces. They have not started any wars, they are taking us out of bad, hot regions.
I believe in their support for the flag, free speech, individual rights, freedom and the American dream.
I believe they support our Constitution, the Electoral College and the truth, that the Electoral College provides the most equal treatment of voters.
I believe their approach to economic policy of low taxes and all Americans receiving more of their pay in the weekly checks and fairer trade agreements for all Americans, in repatriating businesses back to American soil and the opening of the real estate, auto, steel, coal, etc., industries.
I believe in their hard work for the minority communities, especially the Black community, in jobs, lower unemployment rates, more small business startups, home ownership and killing the Clinton/Biden 1994 crime law that imprisoned more Blacks for longer sentence and low level crimes, including first-time offenders.
I believe they are excellent stewards of our environment taking America out of the Do Nothing Paris Accord, and stop penalizing Americans for doing the right things environmentally and planting one trillion trees nationwide and that Vermont’s new Global Warming Solutions Act is anti-business and Vermont.
I strongly feel this election is about good vs. evil and light vs. darkness and that Trump/Pence and Vermont Republicans are the good and light.
I am voting at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for a positive and healthy future for my country and my great little state of Vermont, to turn Vermont red, and that the Democrats/left are bad for America.
Gregory M. Thayer lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.