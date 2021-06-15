Open letter to the Rutland City School Board Commissioners:
First, let me say thank you all for serving our city in this capacity. As a former member of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen, I understand both the courage and the commitment to serve in the public spheres. That said, you have a responsibility to the community at-large not to the few.
It is no secret I support the Raider name, and Raider must be restored to Rutland High School. It’s our history, our traditions and it’s in the hard-work and dedication to the tens of thousands of student-athletes who wore the Raider name in the athletic facilities, the music concerts, the marching bands, cheerleading and majorette teams, debate teams, spelling contest and everything representing our Rutland High School.
Additionally, as a person with a proud Native American heritage as both my paternal grandmother and my maternal grandfather’s families had direct Indian blood in the Mohawk nation, removing the Raider name is a slap in their face. Using their culture teaches everyday people and promotes their rich heritage. My grandparents were proud Natives and would support the use of their history being used by local schools and other groups.
Honoring the memories with their rich traditions as Native Americans is the right thing to do! Just because the federal government mistreated the Natives and some sportswriters at the Herald dating back to the 1930s wrote sports articles that unhinged people 80 years later, is not any reason to change our city’s strong traditions and community identity. Solid education is the answer! Teaching the true history about the way Natives were treated and their rich culture is the right thing to do so we do not repeat our forefathers’ bad decisions.
I respectfully ask you restore the Raider name. Do not drag this on any longer, take the vote! Although the last school board leadership team tore our community apart, this issue has been discussed and the citizens, “We The People,” want to move on. Thank you.
Gregory Thayer lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.