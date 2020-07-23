Before the Rutland Sculpture Trail gets started on erecting a statue to Vermont Marble Co. founder Redfield Proctor, it may be prudent to consider the full record of the man. That means looking at how he treated his employees.
In 1889, the year Redfield Proctor retired from day-to-day oversight of his business, an investigative reporter from the New York World came to visit what he described as “the straggling … village” Redfield Proctor had recently named after himself. There, the World’s reporter found a one-man kingdom filled by “Proctor quarries, Proctor offices, Proctor mills, Proctor stores … Proctor tenement houses and Proctor slaves.”
Three years earlier, Redfield Proctor had exerted his influence to get the state Legislature to partition Rutland, turning the villages of Proctor and West Rutland into new towns separate from what would later become Rutland Town and Rutland City. The Legislature further not-so-coincidentally disallowed the 1886 election in the formerly unified Rutland, an election in which a “Workingman’s Party” had won an overwhelming victory. From then, the workingman’s vote would be splintered among different municipalities.
Redfield Proctor wound up with his own town. There, he was state rep, town moderator, employer, landlord and the owner of the vast majority of the town. He ran everything. Nothing happened without his approval. The man knew how to exert power.
According to the World, his workers’ despair was open. “From among the rough-clad fellows who kept coming from the (quarry) pit I stopped one … He was panting from effort and had the stoop which incessant lifting gives … ‘What do you do down there?’ (I asked). ‘Kill ourselves,’ he answered.”
The work was extremely dangerous. Historian Mike Austin has counted eight accidental deaths occurring in Vermont Marble Co. quarries in 1893 alone. Men were killed or maimed, not just in one year, but year after year.
Life in West Rutland, the other town dominated by the Vermont Marble Co., was even worse. “You don’t live here very well, do you?” the reporter asked a quarryman’s wife outside a company tenement there. “No,” she answered. “You can hardly call it living.”
She described her home. “It’s no kind of shelter at all. The winters in these hills are rough ones. … We have to patch up the house with old papers and scraps of cloth, and whatever we can get. … There hasn’t been any repairing done on it for a great many years and the wind just whistles through it some nights.”
Things didn’t change very fast. In 1904, the marble company’s workers went on strike. Redfield Proctor was U.S. senator from Vermont at this point. The Stonecutter’s Journal, a quarryman’s magazine, explained in September 1904 that “Proctor’s White Slaves, as they are known throughout Vermont, have at last been driven by their cruel greedy taskmasters into open rebellion.” The workers were seeking $2.50 for a nine-hour day.
That’s 28 cents an hour, and no, it wasn’t much in 1904, either.
With the wages marble workers earned, “married men with children are prisoners for life,” the Journal told its readers. “(The Vermonters’) fight is yours; if they win you win, and the hell hole of the stone industry on the American continent may be made a decent place to live and work in.”
They didn’t get their raise.
Redfield Proctor’s combination of political and economic power is unequaled in Vermont’s history. Nobody comes close. He used that power to protect his interests. One of those interests — a primary one — was in keeping his employees’ wages down. Yes, he was a man of great ability and energy; yes, he built an industry; and, yes, he was a leader and something of a philanthropist. But as the Stonecutters Journal noted, it was the quarry workers, immigrants and sons of immigrants, “who pay for … all.”
It’s ironic that the statue of Proctor is likely to be designed at what was the company store in West Rutland. That’s where Redfield Proctor’s company overcharged his workers for basic goods.
Perhaps the statue should show him turning down an immigrant worker’s request for a raise.
Or perhaps it should be unveiled on Feb. 10. That’s the anniversary of the “Quarry Horror” in West Rutland, when a falling marble block killed five men and injured 10 more.
Or just perhaps, the statue trail committee might do a little more research. I’d suggest they start in West Rutland, by asking some of the many, many descendants of marble workers there whether a Proctor statue truly is a good idea.
Kevin Thornton lives in Brandon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.