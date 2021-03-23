Imagine you are a detainee sitting in the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vermont. There is a raging outbreak of COVID-19 inside those prison walls. Funny how people cannot get out, yet COVID-19 can get in.
A detainee is a person not sentenced for a crime, yet awaiting trial. A person is considered innocent until proven guilty, and a "speedy" trial is a relative term. I know of a person wrongly accused by police, not given bail by a judge, and who served eight months until trial to be declared innocent by a jury of our peers. During a pandemic, the term speedy trial is obsolete.
So you are a detainee, and there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in your prison. There have been no visitors allowed since the pandemic, and the only way this nice little virus can get inside this wired fortress is through the staff members who come and go. Yet this very week, our Michael Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, stated the following in a VTDigger article:
"Smith also said there are two 'theories' on how the prison’s COVID-19 outbreak came about. He said the virus could have come into the facility through an infected correctional officer coming into work — and it spread from there."
And his other statement which smacks of victim blaming, says this: "Another theory, he said, is that it has spread through inmates diverting medication used to treat substance misuse. According to Smith, this COVID-19 spread theory goes like this: An inmate is given medication he puts in his mouth but doesn’t swallow. That medication is later sold to another inmate."
Not sure where Mr. Smith gets his infectious disease facts from. A building on lockdown with new inmates being tested and isolated on arrival, the only way this virus jumped the wall was in the lungs and nostrils of a worker, a worker who did not properly social distance as prescribed by every fact we have learned about the pandemic. Not only did they not properly manage outside the prison walls, they did not observe the proper PPE inside the prison walls with the result being COVID-19 spread to 145 inmates with more to come as another testing round was conducted March 18.
Now comes the governor of Vermont, Phil Scott, who has been evaluated through 42 years of my keen nursing eyes. Up until this point in time, I believed he had been doing a good job: Touting prevention, social isolation, small family gatherings, and now how many vaccinated versus unvaccinated people are allowed to gather. Through his new age-banding policy, all adults will be eligible for the vaccine, but this will not be completed until June at the earliest. These are considered preventive measures. Scott maintains our inmates will get their vaccines according to age-banding guidelines.
Yet a focused active outbreak does not wear the same shoes as prevention. According to U.S. World News: "As of mid-December, 1 in every 5 prisoners in the United States had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an analysis by the Marshall Project and The Associated Press. That's a rate more than four times as high as the rate of the general population. At least 2,400 prisoners have died in connection with COVID-19."
A sad statistic, yet, with our current outbreak in Newport, with one inmate necessitating hospitalization, our governor does not care, nor does the secretary of the Agency of Human Services. After all, according to the words of Mike Smith, it is the fault of the inmate, the inmate who cannot keep a 6-foot social distance and who had, no doubt, suffered more than most because of a lack of visitation and less time out of the cell.
The Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” This amendment prohibits the federal government from imposing unduly harsh penalties on criminal defendants.
I ask you to decide: Is it cruel and unusual punishment to knowingly do nothing to prevent a pandemic spread where the virus is in all its glory as it spreads easily to an incarcerated population? When the simplest and most humane action would be to vaccinate those who cannot help themselves? I find this lack of action appalling, dehumanizing and a disgrace to our "Brave Little State."
Our governor has been urged by the Vermont Department of Health's Advisory Committee to do what is right, vaccinate the inmates in the midst of a COVID-19 spread. He remains deaf to the call.
And for me, a health care worker in an N95 for the past 12 months, that is little sacrifice to me and my coworkers to help contain this infectious disease. The governor's lack of commitment to our humans who are incarcerated speaks volumes to his lack of humanity. We can, and must, do better than this. Governor Scott, be accountable, you own this, vaccinate our exposed inmates!
Leslie Thorsen lives in Chester.
