Happy New Year. Every January, I like to take the time to read the governor's address to the state. This helps me determine if he understands the challenges and triumphs of every Vermonter. I was buoyed by his 500-mile trip around our state to not only see what condition our state is in, but to also understand the differences.

I was struck about his remark "we still have not finished rebuilding our mental health system. This has led to fewer options for patients. And too often they end up in emergency departments, which are not equipped to care for them." What he left unsaid, or omitted, is an ugly truth: Far too many of this population end up in Vermont prisons.

