I’m sorry but I have to comment on another ‘latest trend’ as reported in The New York Times, whose motto seems to be “All the Latest Trends That Will Fit.”

The Times reports that engagement rings with two gems, not just one, are the future. This ring style, called “Moi & Toi” (which would be good names for French hamsters since it means “Me & You” in French, but can mean “Get your cows off my lawn” in some countries), features two large gems, often diamonds, competing for attention on a bed of platinum. This is instead of the usual one stone. According to The Times, “They are, without question, the ‘it’ ring for 2022,” quoting a jeweler in Greenwich, Connecticut, where money grows on trees. If The Times had asked my opinion, I would have opined (funny word “opined”) that, fancy French name or not, these rings can resemble “bijoux de fantaisie” which, in French, means “costume jewelry’” but in some countries means “My cows aren’t on your lawn.”

