I’m sorry but I have to comment on another ‘latest trend’ as reported in The New York Times, whose motto seems to be “All the Latest Trends That Will Fit.”
The Times reports that engagement rings with two gems, not just one, are the future. This ring style, called “Moi & Toi” (which would be good names for French hamsters since it means “Me & You” in French, but can mean “Get your cows off my lawn” in some countries), features two large gems, often diamonds, competing for attention on a bed of platinum. This is instead of the usual one stone. According to The Times, “They are, without question, the ‘it’ ring for 2022,” quoting a jeweler in Greenwich, Connecticut, where money grows on trees. If The Times had asked my opinion, I would have opined (funny word “opined”) that, fancy French name or not, these rings can resemble “bijoux de fantaisie” which, in French, means “costume jewelry’” but in some countries means “My cows aren’t on your lawn.”
But this is a serious problem for some. Can you imagine the disappointment of a woman as her beau is on his knee in front of her and he hands her a little box from an upscale jewelry store and she opens it to find a ring with only one diamond? What does she do? Does she accept his proposal and put up with the utter humiliation of showing her friends her one-diamond engagement ring? Does she send her beau back to the jewelry store for something more to her liking? Or does she go back on a dating app and look for a guy who thinks “I have too much money and need to spend it on something ridiculous” — ? Decisions, decisions.
Now I realize in today’s world it isn’t always a guy on his knee and a woman opening the little box but it’s far too tedious for me to make my complaining exposes politically correct, so use your own imaginations. But it is PC to predict wherever this Moi & Toi trend goes, I doubt it will sweep Vermont off its feet. (Sorry, you jewelry store owners.)
Craig Tomkinson lives in Mount Holly.
