In case you missed it, last weekend was the annual Met Gala in New York City, the celebrity-frenzy event for all of the world’s most important "fashionistas" (defined as people who would rather be seen in outlandish clothes than eat).
Two things struck me about the event. First, out of 225 photos of so-called "beautiful people" that comprised The New York Times online coverage, I only recognized the names of a dozen or so (clearly, the Rutland Herald hasn’t been doing it’s job covering haute couture).
And the second thing I noticed was that I wasn’t invited. Sadly, I realized my invitation must have been lost in the mail. So, since there will be no coverage of my time on the red carpet by The Times, GQ, Esquire or the Rutland Herald, I’m writing my own, exclusive coverage. So here goes:
"And next on the red carpet is Craig Tomkinson, of Mount Holly, in his outrageously plain, and maybe still a bit soiled from working in the garage, blue jeans by Wrangler, or maybe Levi. Complementing his jeans is his double-pocket, cucumber-green shirt by Carhartt, food stains still intact and work boots by, well, he can’t seem to remember the brand and the name is long worn off. Tomkinson, who is often seen shopping for the latest fashions at Tractor Supply, is accessorized by a pocket knife he found lying in the mud last year and by a silver dollar good luck charm by Michigan Man. His black (maybe once brown) tag-sale-discovered belt, cleverly designed to circumvent his midriff and keep his pants from giving in to gravity, was the creation of Shinola of Detroit. His socks and underwear are by Hanes, or maybe Fruit of the Loom. His hat he found in Aubuchon Hardware’s spring collection. Tomkinson’s companion for the evening was his rescue dog "Duchess," dressed in the same black-and-white furry outfit she was born in."
Remember, you read this ‘exclusive" first in the Rutland Herald.
Craig Tomkinson lives in Mount Holly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.