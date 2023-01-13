The headline on the letter from Gregory Thayer in Tuesday’s Herald titled “Pro-Trump” should really say “Pro-stupidity.”
I’m sorry, Mr. Thayer, for being so blunt but the points you make in support of Mr. Trump make me think you’ve been drinking the Kool-Aid. For starters, you say the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the Capitol Building in Washington were, in your words, “in support of our president and exercising our constitutional rights.” What you don’t point out is “your president” was violating the very Constitution you mention by claiming, with absolutely no legal proof, the election was stolen from him, and he expected Vice President Pence on Jan. 6 to reject the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and declare him the winner, a direct violation of our democratic principles and rule of law. Mr. Trump and his minions had ample chances to prove in courts of law that the election was stolen, but guess what, out of more than 60 lawsuits filed on behalf of election deniers in courts across the country, all were rejected by judges, many of whom had been appointed by Trump himself. Not one court in the country said his claims had any validity — not one.
And you said you want to know how a group can stage an insurrection “without guns or other means of destruction,” as you say? Well, I suggest you look at the hours and hours of videos taken at the Capitol on that day, and you will see hordes of insurrectionists storming the Capitol Building, pushing down barricades, breaking windows and attacking police. Their aim was to get inside so they could create the havoc and destruction that they did inside. Do you think it was patriotic to have our nation’s legislators, Democrat and Republican alike, fearing for their lives? And by the way, some of the insurrectionists it was later learned were armed, and it took an estimated $2.5 million to repair the damage your “patriot” friends did to the building. I’m sorry, but peaceful, law-abiding citizens don’t do $2.5 million in damages to the center of our nation’s democracy. Oh, yes, let’s not forget, five people died and 138 police officers were wounded as a result of your friends exercising their constitutional rights.
OK, you state Trump ordered National Guard troops to Washington, but they were rejected by congressional leaders. This is blatantly false. Trump never signed an order requesting National Guard troops and if he had, no congressional leader has the power to turn them away. It’s all Kool-Aid dished out by lying MAGA traitors. Yes, traitors, because that is what Trump is (and will be prosecuted for) and by association, so are his acolytes.
One of the most ludicrous statements you make, Mr. Thayer, is that, because of Trump, America was “respected around the world” and that he was “… making NATO accountable.” If you read anything other than MAGA tripe you would know Trump caused our allies to start to distrust us and believe they couldn’t believe in us. And he wasn’t trying to make NATO accountable. He was trying to withdraw the U.S. from the organization. It took President Biden to convince our NATO allies that we were standing firm with them. There is no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump would have paved the way for Russia to steamroll right over Ukraine had he been reelected.
You state, “no one of sound mind believes Trump was on the wrong track.” But guess what, a large majority of American voters thought he was on the wrong track when, on Nov. 3, 2020, they booted him out of office. In fact, a majority of voters in 2016 thought he was the wrong man for the job, and it was only because of this country’s antiquated Electoral College system that he got into office. Trump will go down as far and away the worst president who ever managed to worm his way into the presidency.
So, Mr. Thayer, I’ve said a lot here, and I challenge you to prove what I have said is wrong. The catch is that you need to use respected sources to make your points. No Kool-Aid, please.
Craig Tomkinson lives in Mount Holly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.