The headline on the letter from Gregory Thayer in Tuesday’s Herald titled “Pro-Trump” should really say “Pro-stupidity.”

I’m sorry, Mr. Thayer, for being so blunt but the points you make in support of Mr. Trump make me think you’ve been drinking the Kool-Aid. For starters, you say the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the Capitol Building in Washington were, in your words, “in support of our president and exercising our constitutional rights.” What you don’t point out is “your president” was violating the very Constitution you mention by claiming, with absolutely no legal proof, the election was stolen from him, and he expected Vice President Pence on Jan. 6 to reject the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and declare him the winner, a direct violation of our democratic principles and rule of law. Mr. Trump and his minions had ample chances to prove in courts of law that the election was stolen, but guess what, out of more than 60 lawsuits filed on behalf of election deniers in courts across the country, all were rejected by judges, many of whom had been appointed by Trump himself. Not one court in the country said his claims had any validity — not one.

