The Rutland City Board of School Commissioners has finally arrived at a name for the Rutland school teams. Hereinafter they are to be known as — are you ready — just “Rutland.”
This seems like a fair solution to a long-standing problem of what to replace the original “Rutland Raiders” name with, although I was never quite sure what was wrong with the Raiders name. After all, throughout history, many different civic-minded groups have partaken in the pastime we know as “raiding.” Europeans during the earliest history of this country certainly did a lot of raiding of the strongholds and homes of the “Indigenous Peoples of North America Formerly Known as Indians” or IPONAFKAI for short. Why, when I was a kid, my friends and I played many hours of cowboys and IPONAFKAI.
Or was it the arrowhead logo that got people’s knickers all knotted up? Need I point out that many early humanoid groups used projectile points to dispatch their enemies and peel potatoes. Was “Rutland Neanderthals” ever considered? After all, that group is no longer around to complain.
Some had suggested replacing the Raiders name with “Ravens,” but that idea was scrapped even before the Audubon Society could point out it wasn’t fair to single out one bird when there are so many deserving birds. Decisions, decisions … the name “Rutland Chickadees” or “Rutland Sparrows” versus, say, the “Rutland Vultures”? It was a good idea staying away from birds given the assiduity of those bird watching people.
Why wasn’t the name “Rutland Cowboys” ever suggested? Was the board afraid of accusations of discrimination by the Cowboy Turtle Association? They didn’t want hordes of cowboys dressed as turtles messing up their meetings (yes, that association exists). It was bad enough having the Ravens and Raiders duking it out.
I started this letter with a purpose in mind, but can’t remember what it was. So, I’ll just end with the suggestion that maybe the board could just call the team “Rutland Radio” since, in a strange decision-making process, Vermont Public Radio dropped the word Radio from its name. Maybe “Vermont Public,” the new truncated name, could become “Vermont Public Raiders.” Who knows? Anything is possible nowadays.
Craig Tomkinson lives in Mount Holly.
