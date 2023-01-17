The Rutland City Board of School Commissioners has finally arrived at a name for the Rutland school teams. Hereinafter they are to be known as — are you ready — just “Rutland.”

This seems like a fair solution to a long-standing problem of what to replace the original “Rutland Raiders” name with, although I was never quite sure what was wrong with the Raiders name. After all, throughout history, many different civic-minded groups have partaken in the pastime we know as “raiding.” Europeans during the earliest history of this country certainly did a lot of raiding of the strongholds and homes of the “Indigenous Peoples of North America Formerly Known as Indians” or IPONAFKAI for short. Why, when I was a kid, my friends and I played many hours of cowboys and IPONAFKAI.

