Seventy-five or so years ago, at my childhood home on Long Island, I sat anxiously on the edge of my seat waiting for my dad to cut into a birthday cake that someone in attendance had laced with pennies — probably with my mother’s help — as a joke on my father. As a 5-year-old, I didn’t pay much attention to that mischievous adult because I was more concerned about getting my share of that cake. Years later, I learned the person was a friend of my dad’s from his work, James Webb, the future head of NASA.
Now, I’m sitting on the edge of my seat again watching the progress of NASA’s recently launched James Webb telescope, the most ambitious (and at $10 billion, the most expensive) attempt ever to see into the origins of the universe. At this writing, the telescope is 600,000 miles from Earth on its way to an orbit about a million miles away. It will reach that goal by the end of January. The five months after that will be used by NASA technicians to tweak the telescope’s 18 gold-plated mirrors into position. To operate properly, the telescope will have to reach a temperature of absolute zero (c. 400 degrees below zero which, believe it or not is colder than here in Mount Holly).
If everything goes as planned, and so far it has, we will, according to a NASA representative, have our socks blown off by the images that come back to Earth as early as June of this year. The Webb will see much, much farther into space than the Hubble telescope, with its spectacular images, has ever been able to see. When it is finally fully functional, the Webb telescope, with its 25-year development, will stand among the most impressive achievements ever to come from the inventive minds of mankind and womankind.
If you ask me, it kind of puts to shame the use of human minds to make war, spoil the Earth and debate inconsequential and silly political subjects.
Craig Tomkinson lives in Mount Holly.
