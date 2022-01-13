Open letter to RCPS students:
I have thought about different things I could say to the School Board regarding the mascot debate but realized that, once again, we are minimizing and ignoring the experiences of the students in the school whom this will impact.
To those students, to the ones who aren’t surprised this happened, to the ones who must hear about this from those kids and their excitement, I am sorry but know this, it gets better. You will leave the RCPS system, you will do bigger and better things in your life, your educational experience will not revolve around a mascot.
This is not to minimize the experiences you went through, the racist remarks you have heard daily. Hearing your friends, classmates, teachers, use phrases and tropes that are racist, you have likely developed great resilience (a term that has become too common these days) to roll your eyes and move on. You have developed a sixth sense to know which remarks to call out and correct, and which ones you know are a lost cause.
To some people, they will balk at the idea anything racist is said or done in the schools, it is easy to find the answer. Ask a student. Ask them if they have heard any of the following phrases or iterations of: Kung-Flu, China Virus, Build the Wall, the N-word. While the list is not extensive, if the answer to any one of those, at any point in time, is “yes,” then clearly there is work that needs to be done.
To those who experience this, I am sorry. I want to say I know what you are going through, but you likely have a harder time than I did. The constant rhetoric coming from national politics, as well as the debate around a racist mascot, has likely emboldened people to be more open about their perspectives.
This is not meant to serve as a consolation letter, to concede and move on, but an acknowledgement of what you have gone through so far, and an acknowledgement that it will get better. Things will improve in Rutland, and around the country. Don’t give up the desire to improve and fight for what you know is right. Do not let “adults” convince you that your opinion or experience is lesser than, or insignificant. Your experience and feelings are valid.
The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.
Kristen Trevino, RHS Class of 2010, lives in Washington, D.C.
