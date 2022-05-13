In a previous op-ed in this newspaper, I outlined the reasons why we place such a high value on student voice in helping to shape how students learn in school today. Then, I was focused more on the impact of student voice on individual learning opportunities. Today, I am thinking about the other end of the continuum, where student voice can lead to systemic expression and/or systemic change for the entire school community. So, while it is one thing for a teacher to be open and receptive when it comes to an individual student’s personal interests in their own learning, it is an entirely different and more complex matter when they ask to use their student voice in matters that affect the wider community. When matters rise beyond the individual to encompass the many, student voice becomes weightier and requires a process to manage its expression.
During the past three years, school boards in Cabot, Twinfield and Danville have acted in response to student-initiated requests that generally fall in the realm of student free speech and expression about matters of equity and culture. Cabot raised the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Rainbow flags on campus in June 2020; Twinfield raised the BLM flag in April 2021; and Danville changed their school mascot from the Indians to the Bears in December 2021. All three boards supported these actions only after a concerted effort by students to “make their case” for these actions to their peers, the administration and the School Board.
Each of the cases cited above started with students — neither the administration nor the board acted on its own. They all started with a, “Can we …” request, and the students were surprised when they first learned about the path to a “yes” response — a months-long educational and procedural cycle that I have come to think of as curated student voice. In each case, the board and administration outlined a process for students to follow that could lead to approval or disapproval of the request, without promising a particular outcome or imposing board or administrator opinions on the students. At its heart, this is what it means to curate — to develop a process and guide others through that process. Aside from the obvious educational benefits, curation provides a reasonable amount of braking on the impulse to just do something because it feels right.
In each case, the students were tasked with turning their personal passion into a learning opportunity for the wider school community; to consider the pros and cons of what they were asking; to present their case to their peers for feedback and to gauge support, then to the faculty, and then the board. It was only then that the board acted on the particular request. Each case followed a similar rigorous process, leaving in place a benchmark or model for others to follow if they are desiring a similar form of expression. In Cabot and Twinfield, this process will allow others to seek approval to raise additional flags at the school, provided you do the work to make your case and get the board to say “yes.” In Danville and Cabot, the respective boards also created a formal policy that describes that process for their school. In Danville, future students will have an opportunity to change the school mascot should “The Danville Bears” no longer resonate. In Cabot, the board considers and reaffirms the raising of the two flags annually, as prescribed in policy.
Recent correspondence with community members in Cabot and Twinfield shows these decisions are not universally supported, and we welcome that feedback. At present, it seems to be coming from persons who were not aware of the initial process that led to the raising of the flags. Typically, this feedback comes in the form of, “If you are going to fly the BLM flag, I want to raise a different flag.” Great — there is a process for you to follow. We’ll help you to understand it. But just as we held our students accountable to a curated decision-making process, we will do the same for you.
I hear complaints from time to time that our schools should not be making political statements. I respectfully disagree with the label “political” as it is used by others, as a sort of shorthand cudgel intended to silence the students. The mascot change in Danville and the flags flying at Twinfield and Cabot are expressions of the way our students see their place in the world; what makes it political is not what the students said but rather how others choose to interpret the motives or intelligence of the students. The students cared enough about their respective issues to take on the work required by the school board — to submit their thinking to curation — and in the process, they learned a number of important lessons. They learned their voice matters but more importantly, how to use it to convince others. They learned how to do research, how to gather data, how to build and present constructive arguments. Most important, I think, is they learned that having a voice requires more than just saying, “I want.” As our students evolve into young adults, the realization that you don’t get everything you want just by asking (or demanding) is a form of critical thinking that all students need to develop.
In closing, I think it is worth pointing out that the flying of flags or the changing of a mascot has not led to irreparable harm in the communities where these things occurred. Instead, they are a reflection of changes to our culture and as is often the case these days, the students are at the forefront of these changes. Curated student voice checks all three boxes in the old adage, “Lead, follow or get out of the way,” in different ways depending upon who is listening.
Mark Tucker is superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union in Danville.
