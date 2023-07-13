Like during Tropical Storm Irene, all Vermonters are again facing the reality of destruction on a massive scale. Roads are gone, cities and towns flooded, and many of us remain cut off from the outside. Further, there are still serious dangers regarding the integrity of dams, and soon we will face the problem of basic supplies like food and fuel. But we are Vermonters. We are union members. And we have prevailed over such challenges before and come out stronger. And with unity of purpose, with a collective will not just to survive alone, but as communities, we will again overcome.

Even now, our brave and heroic union DPW and AOT crews, our utility workers, our power plant workers, our first responders and our hospital staff are working around the clock making sure basic life-sustaining services continue to function, saving the lives of those whose lives need saving, keeping the power on, and rebuilding our roads.

