Without hesitation, I endorse Katie Harris for Vermont AFL-CIO president, Ellen Kaye for executive vice president, and the United! slate for executive board. United! is our progressive rank and file caucus within Vermont’s labor movement and has been the majority of our elected leadership board for the last four years (when I have had the honor to serve as president).

Let me be very clear. Since United! took office in 2019, AFL-CIO membership in Vermont has doubled. Let me say that again, doubled. In 2018, we had 10,000 AFL-CIO union members in the Green Mountains. Today, thanks to UFCW, and LIUINA bringing in new shops with dozens of members, AFSCME and SEUI (who has solidarity charters with us) organizing hundreds of new workers, AFT unionizing thousands more, and with the recent affiliation of VSEA, we now have 20,000 members in Vermont. To put that in context, most state labor councils in the United States of America continue to decline and have been doing so for years. But here in Vermont, in the four short years since United! took office, AFL-CIO union membership has doubled.

