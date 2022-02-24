I feel compelled to share with you the joy and pride I feel in our community and in the students and faculty of Rutland Middle School at the conclusion of our six-week program called Lifelong Sports. As you read, please keep in mind I am writing from my perspective as only one teacher and one participant amongst all of our faculty, and while I hope not to leave out recognition that is due any of the participants, organizers or providers, I may do so inadvertently, with my apologies. I would invite other members of the community to share their reflections of this program, as well.
For the past six weeks, virtually all of the Rutland Middle School students engaged in activities throughout our greater Rutland community. Seventh- and eighth-grade students were given choices of activities they could learn and practice with the intention that these are sports that they can enjoy throughout their lives. Some students took classes and worked out at The Gymnasium. Others learned ice skating, hockey and even curling, at Giorgetti. A large number of students recreated at Bowlerama, while others learned golf at Stonehenge. Several students enjoyed our community recreation center and learned racquet sports. A number of students learned to snowshoe and cross-country ski at Mountain Top Inn and Resort. A few of my most animated students regaled me with weekly tales of their newfound skills at Green Mountain Rock Climbing Center. I was lucky enough to be a chaperone and adult participant in the ski and snowboard lessons at Pico. From my perspective, this program was a resounding success for our students and for the community.
This program provided opportunities for students to experience options for play, fun and exercise that many otherwise would not have been aware of or able to tap into. Young people got to try new things and learn new skills. They had fun with their peers, sometimes becoming friendly with kids they didn’t know before. As a faculty member, it was wonderful, too, to see students in a different element and for them to see their teachers in a new light, as well. On Pico, for instance, students saw adults trying to learn new skills. It’s an invaluable lesson for a young person to see an adult literally fall down, brush themselves off, and try again. Then, during an inclement Thursday, I was fortunate to be able to show a group of young men and women that, yes, grown men do, in fact, enjoy yoga while working out at The Gymnasium. (I even got a few compliments!)
Having spoken with some of the providers at Pico and The Gymnasium, I see that it was beneficial for them to see our kids out in the community, as well. For the most part, the students were well-behaved, respectful and appreciative. The adults I spoke with enjoyed the students’ participation. They enjoyed sharing their interests, passions and careers with young people. Nearing the end of the program, many students showed their curiosity about how to continue with the activities they’d begun. They asked about memberships and transportation. I was so happy to be able to share the following great news with a group of students on Friday: Pico generously extended their ski school passes through the season, including rentals. All the kids were eager and excited, and one threw his hands up in the air in a ‘V’ exclaiming, “I’m going skiing over break!”
I’m so happy and grateful that this was a rewarding endeavor for so many of the people involved. Special gratitude must be extended to the local business owners who provided their venues and to Erica Wallstrom and Geoffrey Bloomer who organized the program for RMS. I hope this becomes a yearly recurring program. It sure was a win-win for the Rutland community and Rutland Middle School. Thank you.
John “Chris” Van Sciver is a Rutland Middle School teacher.
