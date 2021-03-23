“Eyes with Pride!” once heard after every halftime performance from the Spartan Marching Band, this cry from its members will be no more.
After finding out via a less than sympathetic email from President Spiro that their marching program had been cut, students, alumni, community members and music teachers alike felt as if “The College with a big heart” had ripped theirs from their chest. What had been a staple of Castleton Football halftime on Saturdays since its inaugural season was unceremoniously cut as a victim of the latest downsizing of Vermont educational institutions.
While this may seem like a minor budget cut to outsiders, to the members of the band, its alumni and friends, the flippant manner in which they were informed cut deeply into the bonds of friendship, dedication and lifelong relationships developed since the band’s inception in 2009.
The hours of sweat, tears and quite a bit of mud from the their practice field located just down the hill from then-President Wolk’s home, was thrown away without even a discussion with current band members.
A virtual meeting finally held to talk with the current students and alumni seemed to rewrite some of the history of the former directors and at the very least, stretched the truth to the extent of costs to run the marching portion of the program.
I write this editorial to bring awareness to the situation, not to bring shame to the program. Losing something that made Castleton University unique and also drew students to campus can only be detrimental to future recruiting.
Perhaps the new cry as their instruments and flags are being taken from the field at Dave Wolk Stadium should be borrowed from the statue on the Spartan campus echoing King Leonidas. “Molon Labe!” Come and take them!
Hank Vaughan was Castleton State College Director of Bands 2008-2012 and Spartan Marching Band Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.