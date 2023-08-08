The Vermont Council on Rural Development is committed to supporting locally defined progress in rural communities throughout Vermont. This month with the severe flooding, many communities have experienced a devastating setback impacting individuals, families, businesses, downtowns and villages across the state. VCRD is not an emergency response organization, but in times like this, we need to take a pause and think hard about how we can be most useful to communities as they continue to respond, recover and revitalize following these challenging events.

One role we can play is that of a convener and resource connecter. In 2020, when we all unexpectedly faced a global pandemic, we quickly saw community leaders rally around each other to help and support their neighbors. These “community response” or “mutual aid” groups were intentionally locally focused and independently impactful, strong and effective, but there was a clear demand for help with convening, collaboration and resource sharing. VCRD, along with several other key partners, set our regular work aside and jumped into that space to provide a platform for discussion and support as these leaders responded to community needs. Out of this convening, we eventually formed our Vermont Community Leadership Network which has nearly 3,000 members today. Through this network, we offer convening on a range of community development topics, as well as workshops on leadership skills and resources, to support the work of community builders and leaders.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0