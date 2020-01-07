Despite a soaring stock market and strong GDP growth, many Vermonters are still struggling to make ends meet. High taxes, skyrocketing insurance premiums, escalating utility costs and more, are keeping many stuck in a crisis of affordability. At the same time, small businesses that have been the bedrock of our towns and villages are struggling with excessive regulations, a labor force shortage and intense competition from tax-friendly states like New Hampshire. It is no wonder so many Vermonters are leaving our state.
We can reverse this trajectory by providing tax relief, reversing our demographic trends, investing in workforce development, boosting support for both early care and higher education (including tech ed), modernizing state government, incentivizing affordable-housing investments, expanding access to high-speed internet, and pursuing reforms to tackle both health care and utility expenses. Vermont House Republicans will advance this agenda under the golden dome as we seek to accomplish our shared goals with Governor Scott: growing the economy, making Vermont more affordable and protecting the most vulnerable.
We also recognize many Vermonters are concerned about climate change and its impact on the integrity of Vermont’s natural beauty. We share these important concerns.
Vermont’s pristine environment and natural resources are among its greatest economic assets. Protecting them through environmentally friendly policies should be a source of common-sense consensus, not contention. As former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas once said, “the choice we face today is not a choice between jobs or the environment. It is a choice between both or neither. I believe in a third way — The Vermont Way — that recognizes the codependence of our economy and our environment.” House Republicans echo this sentiment wholeheartedly.
It is crucial the steps we take to mitigate climate change do not compromise the financial stability of our state, or place excessive costs on already struggling families, businesses and individuals. For these reasons, House Republicans oppose any carbon tax or carbon pricing proposal. These schemes will only serve to exacerbate the growing economic divide between urban and rural Vermont, and add to the cost of living and doing business. Vermonters cannot afford a carbon tax.
However, we enthusiastically support environmental solutions that strengthen our economy and do not add to the cost of living.
We believe it is both possible and prudent to promote a clean environment and a strong economy. To that end, here are some specific points House Republicans can get behind. Many of these ideas have previously been proposed and championed by legislative Republicans and Governor Scott:
Enact a sales tax holiday on the purchase of hybrid vehicles and EVs;
Modify the Vermont Employment Growth Incentive (VEGI) program to support businesses that are mission-based or focused on clean-water technology;
Enact the Vermont Housing Incentive Program (VHIP);
Create the Weatherization Trades Workforce Training Pilot Project;
Set long-term steps to transition a greater percentage of the state’s vehicle fleet to EV and hybrid vehicles;
Commission a study to examine long-term solutions to the perpetual Combined Sewer Overflows (CSO) in several Vermont municipalities;
Adopt the Public Utility Commission’s recommendation to encourage the application of RECs towards Vermont’s renewable energy goals;
Identify a long-term solution to the Sheffield-Highgate Export Interface (SHEI) problem; and
Reform the Act 250 process so that permit appeals not based on legitimate environmental concerns do not backlog the Environmental Court.
These policy reforms would preserve our environment without negatively affecting our economy. They would represent genuine steps toward environmental stewardship without raising the cost of living. Vermont House Republicans look forward to hearing from any of our colleagues across the aisle who would like to partner on these initiatives to make our state cleaner and greener — as we all have a responsibility to do.
Rep. Pattie McCoy, R-Poultney, is the House Minority Leader.
