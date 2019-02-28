I am writing this letter to ask for your support of my husband, Michel “Champlain” Messier, for Rutland City mayor/treasurer.
Mike and I have lived much of our lives in the city of Rutland. We have owned property, paid taxes and have been interconnected to Rutland City’s aging infrastructure for more than 30 years. We understand the challenges our city faces. Our family and neighbors were challenged by the potential loss of Combination Pond and its severe implications for ourselves and the city, including loss of home equity, recreational uses and its aesthetics. Through community unity, we saved Combination Pond. Together, we can save the city of Rutland.
Mike attended Lincoln Elementary, graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, the University of Vermont, where we met, with an accounting degree, and Saint Michael’s College with a master’s degree, concentration in Finance. We have been happily married for over 31 years. He has supported me in my role as a Registered Nurse over the years and understands the importance of clean water, community health and safety. Mike is one of the strongest, supportive and intelligent people I know. He is a wonderful husband and father to our two children, Matthew and Morgan. I trust what he says and the things that he stands for.
Mike’s work in real estate, accounting and finance was mainly in Rutland, but has also taken us to other places in the United States for six years. As a result, Mike has diverse experience in other communities and corporations. In some of the companies he has worked for he has functioned as a senior financial executive with more than $250 million in revenue. This is more than 10 times the size of Rutland’s annual budget. Mike has always given back to his communities through his volunteer work: For example, as treasurer to the Kiwanis Club and historical societies and coached ice hockey and baseball.
I believe that Mike has a positive vision for our community. Rutland needs a fresh perspective and new ideas. Please take the time to see his interviews on PEGTV. Thank you for your consideration of my husband, Michel “Champlain” Messier, for Rutland City mayor and treasurer.
Melissa A. Messier, RN, BSN RN-BC
Rutland
