On Nov. 19, 1863, four months after the Union Army’s defeat of the Confederate forces in the deadliest battle of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address, one of the best known and revered speeches in American history. With apologies to Abraham Lincoln, but with a sincere appreciation — and a challenge — to Rutland, I offer the following.
Three score minus one year ago, several of the town’s white businesspeople encouraged two Black restaurateurs to relocate to Rutland, Vermont; conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that good food trumps race and all women and men are created equal.
We are now engaged in a great discussion about Inclusion, testing whether this concept of America, so conceived and so dedicated, can finally emerge … met on the great battlefield of that struggle, testing whether the long-held concept of white supremacy can long endure.
By this time next year, many Rutlanders will gather to dedicate a space downtown, as yet undetermined, as a final resting place for a monumental marble sculpture of Ernie and Willa Royal, two regal African Americans who spent their lives in a continuing and unrelenting effort to provide great food and quality service, together with insuperable style and sincere humility … bringing world recognition to Rutland, and to Vermont.
It is altogether proper that we do this but, in a larger sense, we cannot totally recognize nor understand the degradation and humiliation they had to almost daily endure. We cannot, therefore, celebrate anywhere near the recognition they deserve for what they achieved.
The brave Black men and women, living and dead, who have struggled — and continue to struggle — for recognition, equality and inclusion have made contributions to this country — and to Rutland and Vermont — far above our ability to add or detract.
On that day of dedication, Rutlanders will little (lastingly) note what is said but because of the sculpture, it will long remember the contributions the Royals and other African Americans, such as Martin Henry Freeman, Jeffrey Brace, members of the 54th Regiment, made here.
It is for us, the living, to be here dedicated to the unfinished work remaining before us: that, from the Royals, we take increased energy and undeterred effort to the cause for which they gave to this community their full measure of devotion.
And that we highly resolve their effort to participate and provide excellence in their chosen profession will not have been in vain; and that this community will undergo a renewed sense of purpose, pride, welcoming and inclusion for all marginalized people regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age, social and economic status or disability.
J. Alvin Wakefield is cofounder of the Declaration of Inclusion Initiative and lives in Mendon.
