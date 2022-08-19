The Declaration of Inclusion, now committed to by the state and 63 Vermont municipalities, and which was unanimously adopted by the City of Rutland and Rutland Town last year, was intended to portray Rutland as a welcoming and safe environment for all people, so important to attract new individuals and families, as well as businesses to our community.

Just a few days ago, Rutland’s Mayor David Allaire and the Board of Aldermen agreed to be a state leader in the quest for diversity, equity and justice for all by participating in the state’s IDEAL (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action, Leadership) Program. The mayor expressed the need to “get out in front” of “this type of thing.” We applaud him and the board for taking this assertive and responsible leadership on behalf of our community.

