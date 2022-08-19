The Declaration of Inclusion, now committed to by the state and 63 Vermont municipalities, and which was unanimously adopted by the City of Rutland and Rutland Town last year, was intended to portray Rutland as a welcoming and safe environment for all people, so important to attract new individuals and families, as well as businesses to our community.
Just a few days ago, Rutland’s Mayor David Allaire and the Board of Aldermen agreed to be a state leader in the quest for diversity, equity and justice for all by participating in the state’s IDEAL (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action, Leadership) Program. The mayor expressed the need to “get out in front” of “this type of thing.” We applaud him and the board for taking this assertive and responsible leadership on behalf of our community.
Yesterday, the NAACP brought to our attention that a vendor at the NEACA Gun Show at Rutland’s Vermont State Fairgrounds was permitted to sell shackles with connections to, or made to appear to be connected to, slavery in the United States. This is concerning.
Any mindless display and sale of racist materials, literature and products flies in the face of, and is antithetical to, the Declaration of Inclusion Initiative and its implementation through the IDEAL Program. Such activities denude its meaning and counters the positive image and forward progress we are attempting to achieve — and have in fact made — in the Rutland community.
We are hopeful the leaders, managers and administrators of Vermont State Fairgrounds will immediately take action to reject the marketing, display, merchandising and sale of items which bring negative attention to all of our community; promote a shameful history and portrayal of distinct members of the community who live in and love it; and discourage prospects who might be considering bringing their families, businesses and economic wherewithal to Rutland.
This is a “low-hanging” opportunity for the mayor and the board to reinforce its belief in, adoption of and commitment to, the Declaration of Inclusion and we ask the mayor and the Board of Aldermen, as well as members of the Rutland community, to condemn the sale of such merchandise as a smear of, and disservice to, the community.
Al Wakefield, of Mendon, is co-founder of Declaration of Inclusion Initiative.
