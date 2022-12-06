I applaud Ms. Julia Purdy’s recognition (Nov. 25 Rutland Herald) of the many monumental contributions Ernie and Willa Royal made to the food service industry domestically, internationally, the state, and to Rutland. The narratives and the attributions she cited are full testimony to their excellence as businesspersons, restaurateurs and human beings. Ms. Purdy’s comments provide additional credence to the moral as well as economic benefits of inclusion.
Like Ms. Purdy, I had hoped the site on which Starbucks now stands would be preserved as “the final resting place” in memory of the businesses which the Royals established and so magnificently operated for over 30 years. I am still hopeful something will be done to recognize that.
However, I am not certain what gives Ms. Purdy the credentials to comment on what transpired day-to-day during the operations of the Royals’ several-million-dollar food enterprise: typically employing 45 to 70 people; serving 60 to over 200 customers daily; operating seven days a week, in two locations, for over 30 years. Her narrative around the more-than-well-deserved reputation and contributions of the Royals has little to do with the racism which I commented on.
Secondly, I am not certain how a person who was not on the spot, very sensitively aware of, and knowledgeable and observant about, the subtleties of racism, could ever know the intimate details of what any professional public servant, retailer — and especially food service person — goes through … let alone a person of color, not to mention a Black person. Dining in a restaurant as a lifelong Rutland resident is not a substantial qualification to authoritatively comment.
And, in any event, the Royals were royal in every way. Their professional and private lives were just that: private and professional. Just as any smart businesspersons — especially those of color — would, they shared their personal feelings about sensitive subjects with very few people. Their role was to serve … and that’s what they did.
That having been said, what Ms. Purdy may not know — certainly her comments do not reflect that she does — is Ernie Royal was almost a second father to me. I met him in the mid-’60s, and through the ’70s and early +’80s, we engaged in many professional, private and intimate conversations, both here in Rutland, as well as in my condominium in the East 80’s in Manhattan. These conversations covered politics, worldwide events, big and small business, religion, transitions, lifestyle, living and working in Rutland, Vermont … sexism and race.
Believing the Wakefields had the technical expertise, personality and — most importantly — the financial wherewithal, we were literally selected by Ernie to purchase his businesses. As most businesspersons might agree, it would have been folly for anyone to purchase a business in Rutland, Vermont, especially a Black person, especially from the Royals — “royalty” if you will — without having a full understanding, appreciation and acceptance of all aspects, especially the human relations ones, of the Royals’ business operations.
So, it is a presumption by Ms. Purdy to assume my comments were based on “assumptions” without having done further research. Au contraire, “I was in the room where it happened.” There are many pertinent stories the Royals could tell — they would never, and some that I can — and I will not.
Rutland is a community undergoing positive change. Assuming leadership in adopting the Declaration of Inclusion by the Board of Alderman is but one example of that. To date, 85 municipalities, representing 55.6% of Vermont’s population have similarly done so. Rutland’s challenge is to live up to what it has committed. Hopefully, some of the dialogue resulting — particularly if the board participates in the state’s IDEAL Program — will benefit from honest, forthright and learning discussions. Certainly, the Royals’ experience of inclusion here — and mine — is a strong indication of our town’s capability and capacity for continual change, growth and forward movement.
Lastly and in closing, I want to once again focus on the beautiful sculpture of Willa and Ernie Royal presently in its semifinal stage of development at the Carving Studio in West Rutland which, incidentally and in my opinion, is an unheralded local artistic — and potentially economic — treasure.
Bottom line, we have to thank Ms. Purdy for recognizing and providing — regardless of any blind spots — the opportunity to expand on how inclusion has worked in a community such as Rutland and its importance in building a thriving and prosperous community.
J. Alvin Wakefield is co-founder of the Declaration of Inclusion Initiative and lives in Mendon.
