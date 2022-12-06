I applaud Ms. Julia Purdy’s recognition (Nov. 25 Rutland Herald) of the many monumental contributions Ernie and Willa Royal made to the food service industry domestically, internationally, the state, and to Rutland. The narratives and the attributions she cited are full testimony to their excellence as businesspersons, restaurateurs and human beings. Ms. Purdy’s comments provide additional credence to the moral as well as economic benefits of inclusion.

Like Ms. Purdy, I had hoped the site on which Starbucks now stands would be preserved as “the final resting place” in memory of the businesses which the Royals established and so magnificently operated for over 30 years. I am still hopeful something will be done to recognize that.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.