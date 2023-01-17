OneCare is an Accountable Care Organization. We partner with health insurance companies, hospitals, independent medical practices, community health organizations and community collaborators to improve the quality of health care and make it more affordable for Vermonters. OneCare is an important piece of the health care reform puzzle.

OneCare is working. OneCare is improving the quality of care and reducing costs in Vermont.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.