In regards to the recently passed COVID-19 Essential Employees Hazard Grant Program, S.346, words cannot express my outrage.
We are using tax dollars to pay more to people who are currently working? What about all the people in the state who cannot, and have not, worked since March? What about nonessential business owners who will never recover from the lost income? What about service and hospitality workers whose unemployment check will not include all the lost gratuities?
The most egregious provision of this bill is hazard pay to supermarket employees. Supermarket chains nationwide are seeing a 30% profit increase as the result of the stay-at-home policy. We are spending tax dollars to pay the employees of companies that had a 30% rise in profits? Why aren’t the supermarkets (especially the chain stores) paying the hazard pay themselves? We are using our state tax dollars to supplement hugely profiting private companies, that aren’t even based in Vermont.
Hospital workers across the nation are facing pay cuts as a result of the huge financial losses to hospitals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors, nurses, nurses aides, phlebotomists and patient-care workers, in general, cannot observe a “social-distancing” space. We can’t work from behind plexiglass. We are, by the nature of our jobs, inches from multiple people throughout our shifts. But we are working. We have jobs and income (although I know of hospital workers who took voluntary pay cuts to help their hospital with the financial burden of this crisis). And I have yet to hear a hospital coworker demand hazard pay. First responders such as firefighters, police officers and ambulance personnel, work in hazardous conditions 365 days a year. Stocking shelves at a supermarket during COVID-19 is more hazardous than going into a burning building? More dangerous than the scene of a shooting? Harder than driving an ambulance to a distant health care facility in a blizzard?
It is my opinion, humble as it my be, that all state tax-generated funds for the relief of COVID-19-related situations should start at the bottom and go up. Pay, reimburse, support the people whose income ceased. Keep small nonessential businesses from going under, help health care facilities recover from devastating losses. And let Shaw’s, Price Chopper and Hannaford use a fraction of their profits to reward their respective staff members for just doing their jobs.
Hilarie Walsh lives in Dover. She is a registered nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.